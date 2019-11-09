The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency has donated relief materials to victims of banditry attacks and windstorm in Five Local Government Areas of Zamfara.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries in Gusau on Saturday, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Emergency Management, Retired Maj. Aliyu Maradun said the materials include food and non food items.

Maradun said some of the communities affected by banditry and windstorm were selected from Gusau, Anka, Bukkuyum, Gummi and Maradun Local Government Areas for the gesture.

“In each of the Five LGAs, 30 bags each of rice, millet, maize, guineacorn and beans will be distributed to the victims.

“Other materials donated by the NIMASA to the victims are matrassess, mats, cartons of detergents, vegetable/palm oil, toiletries and cosmetics among others.

“We are flagging off the distribution of these materials today in Gusau local government, we are going to continue with the distribution in the remaining four LGAs”, he said.

Maradun commended NIMASA for the gesture and urged well-meaning individuals and corporate

organisations to emulate the agency in supporting disaster victims in the state.

He reiterated the state government’s commitments under the leadership of Governor Bello Matawalle to continue to support IDPs and other disaster victims in the state.

The Acting Executive Secretary of the Agency, Alhaji Bello Mafara urged people of the state to continue to pray for Allah’s intervention to sustain the peace dialogue initiated by the state government.

One of the victims from Anguwar Kara community in Gusau local government area who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked NIMASA for the gesture.