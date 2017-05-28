Bafana Bafana names new captain

Head Coach, Stuart Baxter, has announced Thulani Hlatshwayo as his permanent Bafana Bafana captain.

The national team reported to camp Sunday, June 04, where they have begun preparations for the country’s upcoming Africa Cup Of Nations qualifier against Nigeria on Saturday, June 10.

Baxter named his official 25-man squad last month, with Kamohelo Mokotjo and Hlompho Kekana having since been withdrawn from the squad due to injuries and subsequently replaced by Lebogang Phiri and Tiyani Mabunda.

In addition to the Englishman’s technical team announcement for the Nigeria clash, Baxter was set to announce his Bafana captain and speaking to SAFA’s official Twitter account, the head coach is confident in his choice and thinks that Hlatshwayo will serve as a good example going forward.

“I am happy with the people who have come in and disappointed that some had to withdraw. Captains armband should be valued, not rotated and moved across 16 players.

So this is permanent. Hlatshwayo will captain Bafana Bafana. He has all qualities of Captain, playing regularly, has experience and leads by example,” Baxter said on SAFA’s official Twitter account.