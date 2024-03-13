Baba Adeen of Osun admonishes Muslims to maximise benefits of Ramadan

The Baba Adeen of Osun State, Dr. Fatai Adesina Kolawole, has admonished Muslims in the state to intensify acts of worship during this month of Ramadan so as to reap bountiful rewards from Allah.

This was contained in Kolawole’s message to Muslims on the 2024 Ramadan fast, which commenced on Monday.

He said the current economic hardship is a global crisis with huge impact on Nigeria being a developing country, affecting all and sundry, irrespective of faith or tribe.

He charged Muslims to use the occasion of the special period of Ramadan to pray to Allah to ease the hardship and provide for them in abundance.

The Baba Adeen of Osun State called on the government at all levels in Nigeria to be pragmatic in addressing challenges facing the people, including economic hardship and insecurity.

He appealed to political office holders to fulfil their promises to the people by implementing policies that would make life bearable for the people.

Kolawole appealed to financially endowed individuals in the state to always provide succour and support for the less privileged.

The Baba Adini of Osun State therefore congratulated the League of Imams and Alfas, Muslims leaders and scholars as well as the entire Muslims in the state, Nigeria and across the globe on the occasion of Ramadan 2024.