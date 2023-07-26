AU condemns coup attempt in Niger

828 828

Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat has condemned the coup attempt in Niger.

Mahamat, in a statement issued by the commission, expressed “strong” displeasure with the development.

Reports Wednesday indicated that access to the residence of Niger’s President, Mohamed Bazoum, was blocked off by soldiers in the presidential guard.

Niger has experienced four coups since it gained independence from France in 1960.

According to the statement, the attempt by certain members of the military to undermine the stability of democratic and republican institutions in Niger is tantamount to an attempted coup d’état.

Mahamat described the actions by members of the military as acting in betrayal of their republican duty.

He urged the military to immediately cease the unacceptable actions.

She further urged the people of Niger, neighbouring countries, particularly in ECOWAS and around the world “to join their voices in unanimous condemnation of the coup attempt, and for the immediate and unconditional return of the felon soldiers to their barracks.”