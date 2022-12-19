President Bazoum decorates Buni with Niger Republic’s National Honour Award

Niger Republic’s President, Mohamed Bazoum, has decorated Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State with the country’s National Honour Award.

This was contained in a statement by Buni’s Director-General Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed.

In the statement in Damaturu on Sunday, Mohammed said the governor was decorated with the “Commandeur dans l’ordre du merite du Niger” in Niamey, the capital of Niger Republic, on Sunday.

Bazum said the honour was in recognition of Buni’s contribution to bilateral, economic and social relationship between Nigeria and Niger Republic.

He added that the award had placed the governor in a position of an ambassador who would strengthen relationship between the two countries.

In his remarks, Buni expressed happiness for the award, saying it would spur him to do more in the interest of the two neighbouring countries.

“Yobe shares international borders with Niger Republic, therefore, we will strengthen peace, peaceful coexistence, and economic prosperity among the border communities of the two countries,” he said.

Mohammed said Buni was accompanied by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, members of the state Executive Council, members of the national and state legislature, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Buni had also received Nigeria’s National Honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger in October 2022.





