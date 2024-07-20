Attorney General condemns attack on lawyer in Ondo

The Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice of Ondo State, Dr. Kayode Ajulo (SAN), has strongly condemned the recent attack on a 40-year-old lawyer, Abayomi Oladire, by his client’s husband in Ondo West Local Government Area

The suspect, Kunle Kuteyi, used a broken bottle to stab Oladire for allegedly helping his wife prepare a divorce suit against him.

The incident occurred on July 14, 2024 in Ondo city.

The AG expressed his displeasure over the incident, stating: “As the Attorney General and the leader of the bar in Ondo State, it is unacceptable to me that a lawyer, performing his legal duties, would be subjected to such a barbaric attack.

“This act of violence is not only condemnable but stands in complete defiance of the principles of justice and the rule of law.”

Dr. Ajulo emphasised the importance of protecting legal practitioners, saying: “Lawyers all over the state and the world at large should be protected.

“They play a crucial role in upholding justice and ensuring the rule of law.

“An attack on one lawyer is an attack on the entire legal profession and the justice system.”

The AG has called on security personnel to swiftly investigate the incident and bring the perpetrator to justice.

Ajulo said: “I have contacted the security agencies to take immediate action in investigating this heinous act and ensure that the suspect is apprehended and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“It is unfortunate that people’s lives will be at risk and even a lawyer carrying out his job in this part of the world, and some law enforcement agencies will be foot-dragging and allow it to go unpunished.

“But I can assure you that this will be the last time it happens in Ondo State.

“My office will personally take up a case against any security agency whose action, directly or indirectly, encourages subversion of law in Ondo State.

“We will set the example for every other State to follow.”

The AG reassured the legal community of the government’s support, adding: “I assure all lawyers in Ondo State of their safety and good welfare.

“The government is committed to providing a secure environment for all legal practitioners to carry out their duties without fear of intimidation or harm.

“I have contacted the lawyer, and I am relieved that the lawyer is alive and okay, but let me reiterate that no such barbaric act will go unpunished again in Ondo State as my office will be closely monitoring the security agencies involved in this matter.”

