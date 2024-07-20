MFM’s Mountain Top Chorale wins gold in World Choir Games

One of the choir groups of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide, MFM Mountain Top Chorale, has won a gold medal at the 2024 World Choir Games in Auckland, New Zealand

The World Choir Games is a prestigious international competition that celebrates the rich tapestry of choral music globally.

According to WCG’s website, this year’s event had more than 11,000 singers from over 30 countries in Auckland for “the largest choral competition and festival on the planet”

Reacting to the development, an elated General Overseer of MFM, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, expressed delight on Facebook on Thursday, highlighting the opportunity for the choir to represent Nigeria and showcase both indigenous music and his own compositions

Olukoya said: “The World Choir Games, often dubbed the ‘Olympics of chorale music,’ is a renowned international competition that celebrates the diversity of choral music and fosters global harmony through song.”

It’s fantastic to see the MFM MountainTop Chorale compete in category C22 – Spiritual – and earned 83.38 points, and awarded a gold medal, the organisers said.

