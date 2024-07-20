58 more trafficked Nigerians rescued in Ghana — NiDCOM

A total of 58 new Nigerian women and children were rescued from human traffickers in Ghana.

This brings to 105 the number of trafficked Nigerians rescued from Accra, the capital of Ghana, in the last three months.

Chief Callistus Elozieuwa, Chairman, NIDO Board of Trustees in Ghana, disclosed this to the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, when she stopped by to visit the trafficked victims at their location in Accra

A statement by the Commission’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, on Saturday, gave the breakdown of those rescued as: Kano 47; Katsina 5; Jigawa 2; and Kaduna 4

Apart from the newly rescued ones, 11 more girls, earlier rescued and in the care of Elozieuwa and the Acting Nigerian High Commissioner in Ghana, Ambassador Ifedayo Adeoye ,have also been repatriated back to Nigeria.

The statement added that some of the suspected agents have equally been apprehended and handed over to security agencies and NAPTIP for necessary profiling and prosecutions.

Dabiri-Erewa, commended NIDO Ghana, under the leadership of Elozieuwa and his team and Adeoye and his team as well as Ghanaian law enforcement agencies for their cooperation.

The rescued women and children are on their way back to Nigeria where they will be properly profiled and counselled, by NAPTIP, reunite with their families and rehabilitated by their various state governments.

