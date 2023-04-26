Atiku visits Kalu over wife’s death 

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Wednesday, visited the Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu, over the death of his wife, Ifeoma.

Atiku, who arrived Kalu’s Abuja residence at 3:30 p.m., expressed sadness over the senator’s wife.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kalu’s wife, Ifeoma, died on April 3 at the age of 61.

While commiserating with the former Governor of Abia, Atiku urged him to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a purposeful life.

The former Vice-President described the deceased as a woman of virtue, who was committed to service to humanity.

He prayed God to grant the deceased a peaceful rest and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Responding, Kalu commended Atiku for finding time to visit him in his time of grief.

The duo thereafter went into a closed door meeting, which lasted for 30 minutes.