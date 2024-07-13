Atiku speaks on collapsed Plateau school building

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the collapse of a school building on Friday in Plateau State.

According to the Plateau State Government, while 22 persons died from the incident, over 130 persons were injured.

Reacting, Abubakar, Nigeria’s Vice President between 1999 and 2007, said on his X handle: “I am devastated by the tragic collapse of the two-storey secondary school building in the Busa-Buji area of Jos North Local Government Area, Plateau State, which claimed the lives of innocent students.

“It is even more heartrending that these students were writing exams when the disaster struck.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

“As we grieve the loss of these precious children, let this tragedy serve as a stark reminder for governments at all levels to prioritise the approval and supervision of buildings to ensure their safety and integrity.

Also Read:

“A thorough investigation must be conducted, and those responsible are held fully accountable under the law.”

Post Views: 18