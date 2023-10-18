Assistant Commissioner of Police dies in his sleep

Assistant Commissioner of Police serving in the Bayelsa State Police Command, ACP Oluseye Odunmbaku, is dead.

According to available information, the ACP died in his sleep at his residence in an estate in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Odunmbaku was in charge of the Department of Operations of the Bayelsa State Police Command until his death.

The spokesman of the Command, Asinim Butswat, has confirmed the development.

In a terse statement on Tuesday, Butswat, a Chief Superintendent of Police, said: “The State Police Command regrets to announce the demise of ACP Oluseye Odunmbaku, until his death, he was the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations.”