Tinubu appoints new NAHCON CEO, dissolves Board

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Alhaji Jalal Ahmad Arabi as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria for a term of four years in the first instance.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

READ ALSO:

Atiku: Nigerians getting poorer, hungrier while Tinubu is running an ‘Animal Farm’ economy

Akeredolu clears air on returning to Germany for further treatment

Senate inaugurates Standing Committee to ensure compliance with resolutions

In the statement on Wednesday, Ngelale said Tinubu directed the outgoing Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, to proceed on three months pre-retirement leave as provisioned by the Public Service Rule 120243 with effect from October 18, 2023, leading to his eventual retirement from service on January 17, 2023.

Arabi will assume office in acting capacity on October 18, 2023 and will continue to serve in substantive capacity for a fresh term of four years, beginning on January 17, 2023.

President Tinubu has also approved the dissolution of the Board of NAHCON.

According to Ngelale, the President expects that the new NAHCON leadership will serve in reverence of Allah and with utmost adherence to the precepts of service according to the Holy Qur’an.