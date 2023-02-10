Assassination attempt: Some of my aides were part of them — Apostle Suleman + Video

The Founder of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has said some of this aides were part of those who wanted to take his lief last year.

Suleman revealed this during a crusade he had in Philadelphia, United States of America on February 7 and 8, 2023.

The controversial pastor, who said the aides were among those killed by security operatives, gave more details of the attack on his convoy, which left seven policemen and personal aides dead, on October 21, 2022.

Suleman, who just returned from Tanzania and was heading to his home in Auchi, Edo State, said at the crusade in the US: “Amongst those that were killed that day, there were insiders.

“Those who were part of the plan.

“But the plan was not for them to be where they were.

“They had wasted them before they realised that they had wasted their own people.

“But it’s not everything that I will tell you.

“When God helped us to survive the assassination attempt, somebody was saying that Apostle should go and relax.

“He should thank the driver.

“That it was the driver who saved him.

“But I drove the car.

“The young man that the police killed, I knocked him down.

“As I was driving, he stood in front of me with a gun.

“I told him you are dead.

“The bonnet of a bullet proof car is not bullet proof.

“They shot the engine to stop the car, but couldn’t.

“The tyres were normal tyres, they shot at them, but the bullet couldn’t penetrate.

“As soon as I got home and parked car, the engine knocked.

“They used nice snipers with M series guns and were told that if they don’t get the job done, they shouldn’t return.

“One General said to me that since I survived that kind of attack, nobody can kill me.

“It is God.

“That day, I came home from Tanzania.

“The Holy Spirit said to me: ‘Go home and see your wife and children.’

“The initial plan was for my wife and children to come and see me and go.

“The Lord said: ‘Go and stay with them.’

“I drove them home.

“I was supposed to move that night, but the Holy Spirit asked me to sleep so I slept.

“I went in the morning and told my wife that I wanted to go with her and the children.

“And she said: ‘Holy Spirit told you and you are still coming to tell me?’”