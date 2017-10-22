Aruna Quadri ink three-year Premier Lotto deal

In a bid to support the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games dream of Aruna Quadri, foremost sports betting firm in Nigeria, Premier Lotto, has entered into a three-year endorsement deal valued at $75,000 (N27 million) with the African table tennis superstar.

Being the biggest deal to be signed by any table tennis player in Africa and the first sports ambassador to be contracted by the firm, the sports promotion and endorsement contract gives Premier Lotto the right to use Quadri’s name, likeness, voice, signature and biographical details as well photographs and other materials in promotional, sponsorship, advertising or marketing material relating to Premier Lotto products.

Quadri is also expected to attend and participate in Premier Lotto’s promotional activities during each year. The deal takes effect from October 1, 2017.

An excited Quadri whose first outing wearing the colours of Premier Lotto was at the ITTF Polish Open where he won his first Pro Tour title also made it to the main draw of the 2017 ITTF World Cup in Liege, Belgium said he is happy that a foremost Nigeria company like Premier Lotto has heeded his plea for support as he intensifies his build up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

“I am so happy with this development and this is indeed a dream come true for me because I have been looking for opportunity like this particularly from my home country. This is indeed a morale booster for me to continue to work harder and hoping that Premier Lotto’s support will help me attend more competitions and play with the best in the world in my bid to continue to do Nigeria proud in major competitions. All these efforts will dovetail into the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan, where I hope to do better than what I achieved in Rio 2016,” the 2017 Polish Open champion said.

For the management firm of Quadri – WEO ALLSPORTS, who helped in brokering this partnership, believes it would surely help the 2014 World Player of the Year to continue his development and help him attain his goal of being a top 10 player in the world.

WEO ALLSPORTS thanked the Chairman of Premier Lotto, Chief Kessington Adebutu for his grand gesture in supporting Quadri, while urging corporate firms to take a cue from Premier Lotto by endorsing the player and leverage on the national and global popularities of Aruna Quadri.