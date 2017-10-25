Arsenal legend attacks Iwobi

Arsenal legend, Ian Wright, has opined that Alex Iwobi risks losing his place in the north club first team with the emergence of Eddie Nkitiah.

Nketiah came off the bench to score his first senior team goal last night, forcing the tie against Norwich into extra time.

And the 18-year-old’s night got even better when he popped up to head home from a corner, securing Arsenal’s place in the quarter final.

The striker will be hoping he is given further chances in the first-team.

And Wright believes he must continue to prove his worth, unlike former youngsters who have failed to reproduce signs of their early talent.

He said: “We’ve had a few players, Alex Iwobi, for example, has came through recently and then fizzled out a little bit.

“He’s still amongst the first team but you just want someone to come through and make this kind of impact.

“I know it’s against Norwich in the Carabao Cup but if he can continue to progress and get into the first team and the Premier League then obviously he’s someone to be excited about.”