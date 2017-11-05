Army kills dozens of Boko Haram, rescues six-year-old boy

The Nigerian Army on Saturday said it nutrialised dozens of Boko Haram insurgents in an ambush, while they were attempting to cross over to Sambisa forest in Borno State.

Brigadier Sani Usman, the Director Army Public Relations, who disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri, Borno State, said many of the terrorists escaped with gunshot wounds.

Usman said troops of 151 Battalion also rescued a six-year-old boy, when they laid ambush for fleeing terrorist along Banki-Bula Yobe Road in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to him, items which included eight Bicycles, blankets, Jerricans, plates, mats, spanners, cutlasses, clothes and a pair of Boko Haram terrorists Special Forces Uniform were recovered from the insurgents.

He added that the troops “Operation LAFIYA DOLE” had continued to gain successes in it clearance operations under the Operation “DEEP PUNCH 2” in Sambisa Forest.