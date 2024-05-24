Army dismisses soldiers, jails them

The 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, Plateau State on Thursday dismissed and jailed four of its personnel and sanctioned four others for committing various offences.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports they were dismissed and sanctioned by the General Court Martial of the division.

Delivering the judgment, President of the court martial, Brigadier General Liafis Bello, said that the soldiers were sanctioned having been found guilty of committing offences such as theft, selling of arms, criminal conspiracy, intimidation and cheating of civilians, among others.

He added that the court was conveyed in accordance with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended, the Armed Forces Act (Rules of Procedure) 1972, and other extant laws.

He explained that the court found the convicted soldiers guilty of the offences having diligently considered all the allegations brought before it against the accused.

Bello said: “Recall that on February 17, this court was conveyed by Major General Abdusalam Abubakar, the General Officer Commanding this division.

Also Read:

“Court martial in the Nigerian Army is a routine duty aimed at ensuring strict compliance with the dictates of the military justice system.

“Since then the court has been working and today it has delivered judgement on eight cases.

“Those jailed and dismissed personnel have committed offences considered to be inconsistent with service discipline, as well against the laws of Nigeria.”

The president of the court explained that the six dismissed personnel, largely from the ranks of Corporals and Sergeants, were also demoted to the rank of Private.

Bello explained that the court was guided by the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, Armed Forces Act (Rules of Procedure), 1972 and other relevant laws.

He added that the principles of natural justice, equity and fairness were also followed in considering the cases.