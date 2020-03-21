Army destroys five vehicles conveying supply to Boko Haram

The Nigerian Army on Saturday burnt five vehicles intercepted conveying foodstuff, spare parts and assorted provisions to Boko Haram insurgents in the North East.

Speaking to newsmen while supervising the burning of the vehicles along Maiduguri-Gubio Road, the acting GOC, 7 Division, Brigadier General Abdul Ibrahim, who is also the Sector 1 Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, said four suspects were arrested in connection with the act.

He said the suspects and vehicles loaded with the items were arrested based on intelligence report.

“We are going to sustain our monitoring efforts until we contain such supplies that are being taken to terrorists,” Ibrahim said.

He said there were other suspects arrested in connection to such crimes that were being investigated.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the vehicles burnt along with the items were three pickup vans and two Peugeot station wagons.