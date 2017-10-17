Army debunks harmful vaccination rumours in Ondo

The 32 Artillery Brigade of Nigerian Army, Akure has debunked rumours of harmful vaccination being conducted by some people believed to be soldiers in Ondo State.

There was pandemonium in primary and secondary schools in the state, which made parents and guardians to withdraw their children and wards, when rumours filtered in that harmful vaccination was being administered on children.

The Brigade’s Spokesperson, Major Ojo Adenegan, said this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Akure.

Adenegan said: “The attention of 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, has been drawn to the fake information making rounds in Ondo State that soldiers are administering poisonous vaccine on pupils and students of primary and secondary schools in the state.

“We are using this medium to inform the general public to disregard such information.

“There is no ongoing medical outreach in Ondo State.

“The information is the hand work of mischief makers and should be treated as such.”

Adenegan urged the general public to provide useful information on any person or group of persons behind the malicious information against the military.