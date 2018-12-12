Army arrest three gun runners, recover 44 rifles in Niger 

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Col. Muhammad Dole made the disclosure in a press statement issued in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna, deployed for Operation WHIRL PUNCH have arrested three notorious gun runners in Rijau area of Niger State and recovered 44 rifles.

Dole identified the three gun runners as Aminu Umar, Shehu Samaila and Bilyaminu Abdullahi, were arrested on Tuesday during a Stop and Search operation at Rijau.

He said: “The troops recovered 44 fabricated locally made single barrel rifles and 351 cartridges being conveyed in a Toyota Corolla registered ZUR 28 DX Kebbi.”

According to him, preliminary investigation revealed that the gun runners were heading to Bena in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi, which shares boundary with Zamfara.

He added: “The arrest is similar to that of Mr Rabi’u Akilu who was found in possession of 36 rifles and 343 rounds of ammunition neatly concealed in another Toyota Corolla heading to Zamfara State in November 2018.”

He said further that interrogation of the suspects is ongoing, and urged motorists to share credible information with the Army and other security agencies.

Dole said: “It is important to add that troops of 1 Division conducting Operation WHIRL PUNCH will remain resolutely committed to combating all forms of criminality in our Area of Operation.”