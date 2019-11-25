After making his home debut in Nigeria’s win over Benin, Joe Aribo was back in Rangers shirt as he helped the Gers to a 3-1 victory over Hamilton Academical on Sunday.

With Celtic winning on Saturday, the pressure was on Joe Aribo and his teammates to pick up the maximum points against a side that have won just twice in the Scottish top flight this season.

And they did just start although it was not as easy as the scoreline suggests.

Steven Gerrard’s side got off to a perfect start as Ryan Jack put them ahead in the seventh minute.

However, the lead will not last long as Lewis Smith put Hamilton back on levelled terms in the 14th minute.

But Rangers were determined to take away the three points from New Douglas Park.

Two minutes from half-time, former Liverpool winger, Ryan Kent, scored the winner with a brilliant hit that found the top corner.

Kent then ensured the points were safe as he scored his second and Rangers third of the game in the 90th minute.

Aribo was on for 77 minutes before he was taken off for Steven Davis.

With the win, Rangers remain second, level on points with Celtic who lead the table due to their superior goal difference.

Up next for Aribo and his Rangers side is a Europa League encounter against Swiss side, Feyenoord on Thursday.