Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Adewale Martins, has urged President Buhari to take necessary steps to ensure that judiciary operate freely in accordance to the rule of law.

Martins made the plea on Sunday in Lagos, while reacting to the re-arrest of Omoyele Sowore by officials of the Directorate of Security Services on Friday in the same court that ordered his release.

The archbishop, while condemning the action of the DSS, said that judiciary was constitutionally empowered to ensure that law and justice subsist in the country.

According to him, the blatant disregard to the rule of law by the DSS, and their continuous refusal to obey court rulings, the latest being that of Sowore, is an affront on the country’s fledgling democracy.

“I watched the scene of the re-arrest of Sowore in a video clip circulating on the social media with utter disbelief.

“I was thoroughly saddened and disappointed when this was confirmed in the regular media.

“I could not believe that an arm of government can be treated with so much disrespect and utter contempt.

“I cannot believe that security officials will descend so low by arresting a person in the very presence of a Judge who ordered his release by the same court in which the order was given.

“This action is despicable and a disgrace to a country that prides itself as haven enjoyed 20 uninterrupted years of democratic rule,” he said.

Martins urged the DSS to release Sowore as the court had directed and tender an apology to the whole country for the embarrassment we all witnessed.

“Should the DSS have further allegations against him (Sowore), let such be presented before the court of law so that justice can take its course.

“Any further arbitrary hounding of Sowore will only escalate the tension and disaffection in the land,” the Catholic Bishop warned.