Archbishop tasks judges to deliver justice with fear of God 

The Archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama, has urged judges in the country to always deliver justice with the fear of God.

The Archbishop spoke at the Federal High Court’s 50th anniversary thanksgiving service on Monday.

It was held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, Abuja.

Kaigama, who was represented by Rev. Father Christopher Nnubia, the Judicial Vicar of Catholic Church in Abuja, urged the judges to be committed to discharging justice in the face of challenges.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Chief Judge of FHC, Justice John Tsoho, read the first Bible reading from the book of Isaiah 35: 1 to 10.

Kaigama said it was their responsibility to give hope to the hopeless and strengthen the weak in the society.

He said: “It is your responsibility to firm the feeble knees.

“And as you do that, you need to do that with the fear of God knowing that at the end of the world, we will give account to the divine judge where we will render account of what we have done.

“What will you do that day?

“Will you say you have rendered justice in the way it should be irrespective of religions you find yourself?

“We will answer before God.

“So, whatever you are doing, always remember God; always remember the last day when you will render an account.”

Kaigama enjoined the judges, who were Catholic Church members, to be good ambassadors of the church.

“As we celebrate this 50th anniversary, I pray that the good Lord will bless everyone of you and strengthen you to carry out your duty,” he said.

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, who spoke with newsmen, urged the judges to keep looking up to God.

Alia said: “God called Solomon and filled him with his wisdom to govern his people and to let people know who God is and the way he had ministered.

“It is the same thing with them (judges).

“God called them specifically to ensure that the system works, the system flows.

“Our prayer should be to them that they too can do the right thing, and they have been trying looking at the antecedent of the court.

“So they have been putting the very best and may God continue to work ahead of them, protect them and above all, grant them with his wisdom so that they will always do the right thing for the citizenry to the glory of God.”

Earlier, Justice Tsoho thanked everyone for finding time to attend the service.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the activities to commemorate the 50 years anniversary of FHC began on December 11.

Earlier, the Chief Registrar of the FHC, Sulaiman Amida-Hassan, in the programme released in Abuja, disclosed that the activities would commence with devotional worship at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church and the National Mosque both in Abuja at 9:30am.

According to Amida-Hassan, there will be a Special Legal Year Court Session at Ukeje Hall, FHC, Abuja also on December 11 by 1pm.

He said a novelty football match between selected FHC judges and members of the Nigerian Bar Association would be organised on December 12, 2023 at 9:30am.

This, he said, would be followed by a presentation of publications of the FHC by Justice Tsoho at Ukeje Hall by 10am.

Amida-Hassan said that on December 13, the judges’ annual conference anniversary lectures would be opened at 9:30am and end by 12noon.

He added: “Thursday, December 14, 2023, judges’ annual conference continues at 10am to 2:30pm.

“On December 14 also, there will be Gala/Cultural Night (Dress Code: Native/National Attire) at the Ballroom 232, Mohammadu Buhari Way, Central Business District, Abuja, FCT at 5pm.

“On Friday, December 15, 2023, there will be a health talk for honourable judges, Hon. Chief Judge’s Merit Awards Ceremony and closure of judges’ annual conference at National Stadium, Abuja by 4pm.”

Amida-Hassan said the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, would chair the occasion.

The FHC, which was established in 1973, was formerly known as Federal Revenue Court.

It was established by the Federal Revenue Act 1973 (1973 No.13) and began with four judges with a president as its head.

The court was, however, renamed the Federal High Court by Section 228 (1) and 230 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1979.

Also Read:

While Hon. Justice S.O. Lambo was the first president of the then Federal Revenue Court and served between 1973 and 1975, Justice Tsoho is the 10th and current Chief Judge of the FHC.

The court, which had grown structurally over the years, presently has 38 Divisions in all the states of the federation, including Abuja, where its headquarters is located, with 95 judges.