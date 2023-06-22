Arase Foundation awards scholarships to 15 students in Edo

The Solomon Ehigiator Arase foundation on Wednesday in Benin, Edo State gave 15 students scholarship awards.

According to the Chaiŕman of Police Service Commission, 14 of them are undergraduate students while one is post-graduate.

Arase said the purpose of the scholarship was for the students to be meaningful and contribute to the development of the nation after graduating from school.

The awardees were selected from the three Senatorial Districts of Edo State.

He said the Board of Trustees of the foundation decided to choose every June 21, which is his birthday, to give the awards to those selected.

He said: “This is the second time we are giving awards, the foundation started the presentation of the award to nine beneficiaries in 2022.

“The objectives of the foundation are enhancing community security and socio-economic development through collaboration with security agency to enhance their community safety mandate.

“Also the provision of educational opportunities for less privileged with intent to empower them to act as agents of positive change within our communities in particular, and the national space at large.”

During the event, the Deputy Governor of the state, Philip Shaibu, urged Arase, as Chaiŕman of Police Commission, to consider character and integrity during the recruitment of police personnel.

Shaibu described Arase as a fine police officer, who usually made impact in anywhere he was deployed with innovation.

The state House of Assembly Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, said Arase was worth emulating, adding that he had offered him a position in police academy sometimes ago, but he rejected the offer because of his short temper.

Agbebaku, however, said he later gave the slot to someone close to him, adding that Arase believed in making others.

He assured the foundation of his interest to contribute to its growth and development.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of Arase’s portrait by the 24 awardees, including nine out of last year’s beneficiaries.