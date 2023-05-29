APC UK charges Nigerians to support Tinubu’s administration for better country

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) United Kingdom Chapter has charged Nigerians to support the President Bola Tinubu’s administration so as to achieve their dreamt country.

The Chapter’s Publicity Secretary, Jacob Ogunseye, gave the charge in a statement while congratulating Tinubu on his inauguration and swearing-in as Nigeria’s 16th democratically elected president.

Tinubu emerged as Nigeria’s President-elect at the February 25 presidential election.

Ogunseye said the renewed hope Nigerians worked for and voted for was here and for all citizens, irrespective of ethnicity and religion.

He said that Nigerians should expect maximum benefits from the new administration.

He said the efforts of Nigerians to ensure good governance through political participation in the last general election was noticed and would not go uncompensated.

He expressed optimism that Tinubu’s administration would transform Nigeria into the dream country of all through transformative economic development policies while addressing other challenges confronting the country.

“We are certain that the administration will address issues of insecurity in the country and create employment opportunities for our teeming youths among others.

“Tinubu will establish bold and assertive policy that will create a strong and adaptive national security architecture and action to obliterate terror, kidnapping, banditry, and all other forms of violent extremism from the face of our nation.

“Nigerians will be greeted by robust actions and statements that will rekindle the hopes and aspirations of the common man in few days,” Ogunseye said.

He expressed optimism that Tinubu would deal with youth’s unemployment and women emancipation which was one of his campaign cardinal points.

“Tinubu will empower these set of the population to boost the economy and rejuvenate Nigeria.

“He had promised to embolden and support our young people and women by harnessing emerging sectors such as the digital economy, entertainment and culture, tourism and others to build the Nigeria of tomorrow.

“His administration will build a new Nigeria, especially for our youths where sufficient jobs with decent wages will be available.

“Nigeria shall be known as a nation of creators, not just of consumers because the administration will boost the manufacturing sector to increase export and reduce imports thereby strengthening our currency and improving our international trade capacity,” Ogunseye said.

He added that Tinubu’s agricultural plan would help to make agriculture more profitable to Nigerian farmers through enlightened agricultural policy that promotes productivity and assure decent incomes.

The APC UK scribe prayed for a successful tenure for the new administration and urged Nigerians to work with it irrespective of tribe, religion and political affiliations.