The All Progressives Congress has urged the newly inaugurated ministers to justify the confidence reposed in them by President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians by consolidating on the progress made in the various sectors.

The ruling party gave the advice in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said: “We urge the new ministers to justify the confidence reposed in them by the President and, indeed, all Nigerians, by settling down to work quickly.

“They need to hit the ground running and consolidate on the progress that have been made in the various sectors.

“We join the President in calling on the newly inaugurated ministers to ensure teamwork and create harmony in the governance system.

“This is the only way we can achieve synergy in our policy implementation and overall implementation of our ‘Next Level’ manifesto for the country.”

According to him, it is important that the newly inaugurated ministers understand that they are ministers of APC administration, hence they should reflect the best and progressive ideals of the party in their conduct and actions.

He said: “The party notes with utmost satisfaction the painstaking efforts the president made in picking the new ministers, their speedy screening and confirmation by the Senate.”

Issa-Onilu said the cabinet members had onerous task of assisting the president fulfill his promises of repositioning the economy, ensuring security of lives and property and fighting corruption.

“While the APC-led administration has recorded remarkable milestones in these three areas, we align with the position of the president that there is more work to be done.”

He said there were challenges to build on the foundations that had been laid in the last four years.

He said: “To state a few, the APC-led government has an urgent task to lift Nigerians out of poverty, secure lives and property and grow our economy.

“It also has task to build infrastructure, bringing back discipline to our private and public conducts and mobilising Nigerians through personal examples toward evolving the country we all can be proud of.”

Issa-Onilu said the APC wished its newly-inaugurated ministers best of luck as the party, through the leadership of President Buhari, worked toward taking the country to the ‘Next Level’.