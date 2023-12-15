APC considering impeachment of Fubara — Chairman

The All Progressives Congress says it is considering the option of initiating impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State over a number of constitutional infringements.

Tony Okocha, Chairman of the Rivers State APC Caretaker Committee, said this in Abuja on Thursday.

Okocha, who briefed newsmen, said: “Although I am not a member of the state House of Assembly, impeachment is a democratic process.

“Impeachment is not a coup detat.”

He said the party would do everything possible to protect the 27 Peoples Democratic Party lawmakers who defected to the APC.

He said: “So, we are telling the governor that he cannot thrive on illegality.

“We will petition the judge before the National Judicial Council for giving that ‘jankara’ order against our members.

“So we want to appeal to our party to join us to defend our members who are being ill-treated by the Rivers House of Assembly.”

Speaking on the demolition of the state House of Assembly complex, Okocha said the APC would not allow illegality to thrive in the state.

He added that the defected lawmakers would continue to meet elsewhere, so long as they had the mace, which was the symbol of authority with them.

He said: “You cannot place something on nothing and you expect it to stand.

“Illegality is illegal.

“Let me also let you know that what makes an assembly is not the structure, but the human beings in that assembly.

“So, an assembly can be moved to anywhere, provided the mace which is its symbol of authority is there.

“As at yesterday, about 27 members sat and took far-reaching decisions on state matters.”

Okocha said the APC had the majority members at the House of Assembly, having 27 out of its 32 members.

This, he said, was in line with the mandate given the party national secretariat to reach out to members of opposition parties in the state.

He added: “We will fight illegality.

“We will not allow illegality to fester in our state.

“It is our duty now to defend our 27 members who are members of the State Assembly.”

The party chairman also appealed to Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, to come to the assistance of the party in the state.

Okocha said: “I have wooed him personally.

“We have told him publicly to come over and help us.

“He is a political juggernaut not just in Rivers, but in Nigeria at large.

“He is a force, and that is why we won the presidential election after losing the three senatorial seats and all the State House of Assembly members.”