After conceding his hoard of heavyweight world titles to unheralded challenger Andy Ruiz Jr on June 1 in New York, Anthony Joshua has immediately triggered the rematch clause in the contract, Eddie Hearn has confirmed.

Referee Mike Griffin eventually waved the world heavyweight championship contest off in the seventh round when, after returning to his feet for the fourth time, the defending champion from London was no longer able to defend himself, losing his WBA ‘Super’, WBO, IBF and IBO world heavyweight belts to the Mexican.

Given the nature of the defeat a rematch was always likely to happen and Matchroom Boxing head honcho Hearn revealed the decision officially.

“After meetings with AJ, Rob McCracken and the management team in NY, we have triggered the contracted rematch clause with Andy Ruiz Jr,” Hearn revealed.

“The fight will take place in November / December at a venue to be confirmed shortly.

“Look out for the end of the year, and what’s next,” said Joshua. “It’s an upset, it’s unexpected. I was the favourite. One shot hit me on the top of the dome and rattled me a bit. I tried to stay in there a few more rounds but the better man won.

“I don’t underestimate anyone. He’s a decent puncher, a decent fighter. He was the better man.

“I’ll tidy up, brush off the cobwebs and go again. But it’s a minor setback.

“I’m not dwelling on it. You just correct it, you adjust, you sit down, you focus and you go again.”