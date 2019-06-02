Andy Ruiz Jr made his “dreams come true” with a stunning upset win over Anthony Joshua and insists he came back “stronger” after being knocked to the canvas.

The Mexican stepped in as a replacement opponent and ended Joshua’s unbeaten record and reign as a unified heavyweight champion following a shock knockout loss in the seventh round at Madison Square Garden.

Ruiz Jr was floored in the third round, but climbed off the canvas to drop Joshua twice, and then sent the British star toppling to the canvas on two more occasions to force the finish in the seventh, becoming his country’s first title holder in the top division.

“I just feel so good man,” said Ruiz Jr. “This is what I’ve been dreaming about, this is what I’ve been working hard for and I can’t believe I just made my dreams come true.

“The sky is the limit baby.

“That was my first time getting dropped on the floor, but you know what, it just made me stronger, and it made me want it even more, and I just had to knock him down back.

“Because of the Mexican warrior that I am, I’ve got that Mexican blood in me. Talking about the Mexican style, I just proved it.”

Ruiz Jr says he was aware that Joshua was struggling to recover from a torrid third round, but waited for the right moment to pull off the biggest win of his career.

“I could, but I didn’t want to throw everything that I got,” he said. “I’m going to hunt him down even more, work the body, work the head, and we just listen to the game-plan from Manny Robles. We just pulled it off.”

Asked about offering Joshua a rematch, he replied: “Of course man, right now I just want to celebrate. I just made history, baby, for Mexico.

“It means everything. It’s what I’ve been dreaming about since I was six years old. If it wasn’t for my Dad, I wouldn’t be here.”