Anambra speaks on alleged defilement of toddler by father

The Anambra State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Ify Obianabo, has described as terrible and unfortunate the alleged defilement of a toddler in the state by her father.

She said on Thursday in Awka that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the man, following a complaint by his wife.

The Commissioner said: “The suspect is still at large.

“We won’t rest on our oars until he is arrested.

“We will definitely ensure that justice is served.”

Obianabo said that the mother of the toddler reported the alleged crime to the ministry.

She also noted that the matter had been reported to the Federal Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the mother of the toddler (name withheld) hails from Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The mother of five prayed to Obianabo to save the three-year-old from molestation by her father.

She said: “My daughter complained that her dad used to touch her parts.

“Initially, I thought it was a child’s talk so I rebuked her, but her repeated reporting of that made me probe into it.

“When I mentioned that to my husband, he dismissed the allegation, but when I examined our daughter’s private part, I discovered it had turned reddish.

“When I drew the father’s attention to this development, he denied and was furious with me.”

The woman added that she took the toddler, her last child, to a hospital where a doctor confirmed that she was defiled.

“The doctor was angry and threatened to arrest my husband, but I pleaded that he should not, to save our face from shame,” the woman said.

She said that she, however, later made the matter public with the encouragement of her friend.

She said that since she reported the case, her husband had been threatening her life, compelling her to run away from her matrimonial home.

“I have been in hiding for over two weeks now, and my husband still calls my phone to threaten me,” she said.

According to the woman, her husband’s behaviour changed since he enrolled in a touting job and started smoking Marijuana.

She said: “I appeal for justice for my daughter.

“I am being taken care of by the state government where I am at present.”

