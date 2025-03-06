Four confirmed dead as truck crashes into other vehicles in Anambra

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra Sector Command, has confirmed four fatalities in an accident along the Idemili River near the Second Niger Bridge on Tuesday.

Confirming the incident on Thursday, the sector Commander, Mrs Joyce Alexander, attributed the accident to speeding and loss of control, which she said, led to a head-on collision.

Alexander disclosed that the crash involved a brown Mercedes trailer without a registration number, a white commercial bus registered as XED526XA, and four Bajaj tricycles that also lacked registration numbers.

Eyewitnesses, according to her, reported that the driver of the brown mercedes trailer, carrying an unsecured container, was descending a hill at high speed when he lost control and collided with five vehicles parked by the roadside.

“A total of six individuals were involved in the crash—two adult males and four adult females. Four were confirmed dead, while two others sustained injuries.

“FRSC officials arrived at the scene to clear the wreckage and restore traffic flow. They transported the deceased to Crown Hospital and St. Edward Hospital in Obosi, while the injured victims were taken to Unity Hospital in Obosi,” she said.

While extending condolences to the families of the deceased, Alexander urged road users to adhere to traffic regulations to prevent accidents and ensure safe travel.

She also advised motorists to avoid speeding and take precautions that could compromise their safety on the road.

