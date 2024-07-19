Economy: APC says PDP has no moral justification to blame it

The All Progressives Congress has said that the Peoples Democratic Party has no moral justification to accuse it of bringing down the country’s economy.

Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement he issued on Thursday in Abuja.

Morka spoke in reaction to comments credited to PDP governors at the end of their meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governors elected on the PDP platform at a meeting on July 17 in Enugu accused the APC-led government of destroying the country’s economy.

The PDP Governors’ Forum made the accusation at their meeting over the recent Supreme Court ruling that granted financial autonomy to Local Government Councils in the country.

Morka, while describing the ruling as the most remarkable breakthrough in democratic transformation in the country since 1999, expressed sadness at the comments of the PDP governors.

He said: “It is a sad irony that PDP Governors who congregated to discuss the newly won financial autonomy of local governments, ended their meeting pointing political accusing fingers at the APC government that accomplished a reform that the PDP did not.

“The reform the PDP could not initiate, let alone deliver in all of its desolate 16 years in government.

“The PDP Governors are barefaced heirs of a legacy of sleaze and ruin, morally and politically unfit to point fingers.”

Morka added that by their statement, it was now obvious that the PDP governors lacked understanding of their place and responsibility in our system of government.

According to him, the PDP governors do not understand the seriousness of the responsibility they have as Chief Executives of their states to justify the resources at their disposal.

He said they were supposed to build and bolster their domestic economies for the good of their people.

He added that rather than work to improve the lot of their people, PDP governors spoke and carried on as idle spectators and executive free-loaders.

He noted that the governors blamed the Federal Government for everything, including their spectacular failure to accomplish the most elementary service delivery to their people.

“For example, on record, Delta state, governed by the PDP since 1999, is the highest recipient of federal allocation in the country,” the APC spokesman said, adding: “The PDP Governors, many of whom have failed to pay legal minimum wage to their workers, hurdled together.

“These are the same governors that, only a few weeks ago, publicly proclaimed their inability to pay the proposed new minimum wage due to their workers.”

Morka said the PDP in its 16 years in government built nothing that could be remembered or destroyed, adding that the APC-led administration had only saddled itself with fixing the mess it created.

He added: “The APC-led administration, through the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is only now completing and commissioning numerous road projects in the FCT.

“Awarded and paid for as far back as 2003 and 2010, but recklessly abandoned by successive PDP administrations.

“The enduring dividends of the reforms of President Tinubu’s APC-administration are sure as they are imminent.

“The transient hardship occasioned by inevitable corrective policies will pale into insignificance in comparison to the enduring prosperity they will bring to all Nigerians.”

