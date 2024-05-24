Anambra: Pupil flogged by teacher dies

A pupil of Landmark International School, Mgbakwu, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Henry Okonkwo, who was reported to have been beaten by his teacher, Faith Nwoye, and went into coma, is dead.

The Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, confirmed the death of the pupil.

Okonkwo reportedly died in the hospital on Wednesday.

In a post on her Facebook page, Chuma-Udeh wrote: “He was a boy like any other, with hopes and aspirations.

“He went to school for a better future but met a gruesome death at the hands of the people who were supposed to help him achieve his life ambition.

Also Read:

“A quack teacher in an illegal school bludgeoned him to death.

“We mourn a life nipped in the bud!

“We mourn Henry Chukwuemeka Okonkwo! We mourn and we seek justice!”

The Eagle Online recalls that Nwoye, after Okonkwo went into coma from the beating he received on May 20, 2024, was invited by the Anambra State Government alongside the owner of the school, Promise Ilo.

Nwoye, who confirmed that she flogged Okonkwo, however, said it was not as severe as it was painted.