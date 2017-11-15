Anambra poll: Crisis hits Labour Party over Obiano’s alleged endorsement

The Anambra State chapter of the Labour Party on Wednesday announced the immediate suspension of its Chairman, Uche Ugwuoji, for alleged anti-party activities.

The party also suspended seven other members for “collaborating” to endorse the candidature of Governor Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in the November 18 governorship election.

The party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Eddy Okoye, announced the suspension at a news briefing in Awka.

He described the action of the suspended members as “selfish, illegal and a demonstration of anti-party behaviour”.

Okoye named others affected by the suspension as: Ejike Onuora, Alex Obi, Bertram Enukora, Ifeanyi Mbagwu, Greg Mmerube, Longinus Nnajiofor and Okecima Anizoba.

He explained that their action was capable of affecting the party’s chances at the forthcoming poll.

Okoye said: “The Labour Party hereby dissociates itself from the purported endorsement of Governor Willie Obiano by some people masquerading as the party’s executives in Anambra.

“The affected members have been suspended immediately for insubordination, gross indiscipline and anti-party activities.”

In his reaction, the suspended chairman said the decision of the party was “unfair” and dismissed claim that they endorsed Obiano as false.

Ugwuoji said: “The allegation is not true.

“We have our own candidate.

“How can we endorse another party’s candidate?

“This is frivolous, baseless and handiwork of people who want to start up another crisis in Labour Party.”