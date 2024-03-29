Anambra police station attacked, set ablaze

The Neni Police Divisional Headquarters in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State has been attacked by yet to be identified arsonists.

Residents told the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka that the attackers stormed the facility at about 2am on Thursday.

Recall that gunmen attacked the Awgbu Police Division in Orumba North Local Government Area on March 25 in a similar manner, killing some police personnel.

The residents said there was a sustained gun duel before the building went up in flames after a loud explosion.

They said they could not confirm if any life was lost in the blow up.

Confirming the incident, the Commissioner, Anambra State Police Command, CP Aderemi Adeoye, said there was no loss of life in the incident.

Adeoye said the Awgbu and Neni attacks were related and that intensive investigation was ongoing.

He said the command was gathering Intelligence to establish the identities of the assailants, assuring that they would not escape justice.

He said: “We are gathering intelligence to know those responsible.

“I do not want to disclose what we are doing.

“In the fullness of time, we will do that.

“They will not go scot-free.”