Anambra: Gunmen invade Ogbaru LGA HQ, destroy council property, houses

Suspected gunmen, in the early hours of Friday, reportedly attacked the Ogbaru local government area headquarters at Atani.

Although reasons for the attack have not been established, sources in the area said there were gunshots inside the local government headquarters, which sent panic to the entire area forcing people to remain indoors

When contacted for confirmation, the state Police command said the attack was resisted.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement said: “The security operatives’ gallantry resisted the gunmen.

Also Read:

“Some local government properties were destroyed, some buildings were affected and no life was lost as joint security operation is ongoing.”

Ikenga said further development on the matter would be communicated.

Post Views: 0