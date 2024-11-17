Amuneke, Aluo, others bag SWAN awards in Imo

Head Coach of Heartland FC, Emmanuel Amuneke; Chairman of the Nigeria National League, George Aluo; and other sports icons have bagged awards from the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria.

The awards were presented to the recipients by the Imo State chapter of SWAN on Saturday in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the awards were presented at the grand finale of the association’s weeklong maiden Imo State SWAN Week.

The event was in recognition of the awardees’ numerous achievements and contributions to the development of sports in the state and beyond.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of Imo State SWAN, Cosmos Chukwuemeka, expressed gratitude to all sports lovers, and emphasised the association’s commitment to recognising individuals who have significantly contributed to sports development in Nigeria.

Chukwuemeka said: “This is our way of saying thank you to those who have left an indelible mark in the world of sports.

“Today, we are celebrating excellence in sports development and setting the tone for greater collaboration between stakeholders in the industry.

“May I use this opportunity to reaffirm the dedication of Imo SWAN to supporting the growth of sports through robust initiatives that inspire and motivate sports lovers.”

NAN reports that awards were presented to Governor Hope Uzodinma as Imo State SWAN Sports Personality of the Year; Patrick Osuji of Campos FC as Imo State SWAN Young Sports Achiever of the Year; Henry Okafor as Good Friend of Imo State SWAN; and Coach Emmanuel Amuneke as Imo State SWAN Sports Legend of the Year.

Others are Eleazer Ogbonna as Grassroots Sports and Talent Hunt Development Promoter of the Year; Mandela Ukaegbu, the Imo State Commissioner for Youths and Talent Hunt as Talent Hunt Promoter of the Year; Emeka Okoronkwo as Imo State SWAN Supporter of the Year; and Desire Oparanozie as Women’s Football Personality of the Year.

Other awardees are the Imo Football Association Chairman, Ifeanyi Dike, as Father of Football in Imo State; Prince Chidiebere Onuoha as Women’s Football Development Promoter of the Year; Nigerian National League Chairman, George Aluo, as Sports Iconic Administrator of the Year; Christian Obi (posthumous) as the Most Passionate Coach of the Year.

Also awarded are Nnamdi Anyaehie as Sports Lover of the Year; High Chief Summers Nwokie Ikukuoma FC as Talent and Sports Development Promoter of the Year; Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists in Imo State, Ifeanyi Nwagunma, as Worthy Friend of Imo SWAN; Jennifer Anusiem as Foremost Women’s Football Proprietor.

Others include TOE Ekechi as Talent and Sports Development Promoter of the Year; Akarachi Amadi as Talent and Sports Development Promoter of the Year; Ifeanyi Ekwueme as Young Football Development Trail Blazer; Lemmy Akakem and Obioma Okorie.

Speaking, Amuneke thanked the organisers of the awards for honouring him and described the award as a “morale booster”.

He pledged continued commitment to sports development in Nigeria and beyond.

The event was attended by top dignitaries, including representatives of the Nigeria Football Federation, Musa Gusau; Imo State FA Chairman, Ifeanyi Dike; and his Anambra State counterpart, Obioma Okorie.

