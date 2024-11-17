Ibn Chambas calls for African Defence Force

Former President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, has called for the establishment of an African Defence Force.

Ibn Chambas made the call in Awka, the Anambra State capital, while speaking at the 13th Zik Lecture Series.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the lecture is in honour of the late elder statesman, Nnamdi Azikiwe, who died on May 11, 1996.

This year’s edition had the theme: “Zik Legacies and Rising Social Movements in Africa: Rethinking Regional Integration in Africa.”

Chambas, who is the Chairman of the African Union High-Level Panel on Sudan, said a unified African Defence Force would improve the continent’s ability to address security challenges.

He said: “Terrorism and insurgency have plagued regions such as the Sahel, the Horn of Africa and Central Africa.

“These issues are beyond the capacity of any single African country to tackle alone.”

Chambas said Africa with its own standby force could efficiently deploy resources and personnel to conflict zones, supporting peacekeeping operations and stabilising at-risk areas.

He added: “This collective approach would allow African states to share intelligence, strategise collectively and neutralise threats before they escalate.

“Furthermore, a unified defence force could secure Africa’s borders and natural resources from external exploitation.

“As Zik emphasised, a stable Africa would be less susceptible to the interference of foreign powers who seek access to its vast resources.

“The force would be a deterrent against neocolonialism, allowing Africa to establish policies that prioritise its own interests over those of external actors.

“For instance, an African Navy could safeguard the continent’s coastal areas, particularly against illegal fishing and piracy, which have become significant issues in regions like the Gulf of Guinea.”

Chambas also said a common defence strategy would protect the rights of African citizens and ensure that governments uphold human rights and democratic principles.

This, he said, would further stabilise the region and bolster Zik’s vision of dignity and self governance.

