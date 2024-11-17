FCT reopens barricaded slip road, begins dry season sensitisation

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department has reopened the barricaded slip road connecting Goodluck Jonathan Expressway with Ring Road II at Galadimawa Interchange.

The acting Director-General of the Department, Abdulrahman Mohammed, explained that the slip road was barricaded on June 25.

He said this was to mitigate flooding during the rainy season.

Mohammed stated that the road was reopened to ease traffic flow as the rainy season had ended.

He said: “The onset of the rain in Abuja is usually in the month of May and the slip road is usually flooded every raining season, hence the need to barricade the road.

“To the glory of God, no life was lost in this area since 2020 because we made it a tradition to block the road during the rainy season.”

Mohammed commended residents and stakeholders for their understanding and support throughout the rainy season.

The acting D-G also announced the commencement of the 2024 dry season sensitisation campaign against incessant fire outbreaks in the FCT.

Mohammed advised residents to be cautious while handling cooking gas, petroleum products, electrical appliances, and other inflatable items or chemicals.

He urged residents to keep cooking gas outside their kitchens and avoid storing petrol or inflammable chemicals in cars and in their homes.

He also advised residents to make sure they have fire extinguisher in their cars, homes and offices to control fire during outbreak.

He further urged residents to be careful when burning bushes, adding that anyone who wishes to do so, for whatever reason, should monitor it to prevent spreading to unintended areas.

Richard Dauda, Director of Engineering Services, Federal Capital Territory Development Authority, stated that the slip road was part of old road infrastructure in the area.

Dauda explained that the road would be reconstructed and elevated to solve the problem permanently.

He explained that once the ongoing construction of Galadimawa Interchange was completed, a bridge would be constructed to replace the temporary culvert contributing to flooding of the road.

