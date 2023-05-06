Amotekun arrests two for alleged attempted murder, gun possession

The Amotekun Corps in Osun State on Friday said it arrested two persons for allegedly being in possession of a locally-made shotgun and attempt to shoot one Lateef Sikiru, in Apomu, Isokan Local Government Area of the State.

Retired Brigadier GenerL Bashir Adewinmbi, Osun State Commander of Amotekun Corps, made this known in a statement.

According to Adewinmbi, operatives apprehended the two suspects, one Nafiu Biodun, 21, and Tijani Dada, 30, for attempting to kill one Lateef Sikiru on Wednesday.

He added: “The suspects were arrested after Sikiru lodged a complaint at the Amotekun, Isokan Command, that they allegedly made an attempt on his life.

“Our operatives swiftly swung into action and apprehended the suspects at their hideout.”

The Commander said that during interrogation, the first suspect, Biodun, confessed to perpetrating the act, while the second suspect, Dada, said he gave Biodun his gun believing he wanted to use the gun to kill a bush meat.

Adewinmbi said that both suspects had been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

He advised residents not to take the law into their hands or resort to criminal venture when they have grievances with others.

He warned that anybody caught or arrested for any criminal act would be duly prosecuted, charging residents to always be law abiding.

