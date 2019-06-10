The Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions has recommended prosecution in a high court, of a police inspector, Olalekan Ogunyemi, charged with murder of a football enthusiast in the state.

The DPP advised that Ogunyemi, who has been in custody over alleged murder of Kolade Johnson, should be prosecuted in accordance with Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The DPP, however, advised that the second defendant in the case, Godwin Oji, had no case to answer and should be released if still in custody.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ogunyemi and Oji were charged with murder before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court but the court did not take their pleas as Magistrate A.O. Salawu said that she needed the DPP’s advice.

When the case was mentioned on Monday, Salawu adjourned the case until August 6 to enable the state to file the case before a high court.

She adjourned the case after conveying the DPP’s advice to parties in the suit.

NAN reports that Ogunyemi, who was attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Lagos State Police Command, allegedly shot dead 36-year-old Johnson during a raid around a football viewing centre at the Onipetesi area of the state.

The alleged murder occurred on Sunday, March 31.

According to the prosecutor, Insp. Kehinde Olatunde, Johnson had gone to watch an English Premier League match at the centre, a distance away from his residence, when the alleged murder happened.

The inspector (now dismissed) allegedly shot Johnson on the lower abdomen, which caused his death on the way to a hospital.