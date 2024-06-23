Alleged imposition of unit chairman tears Akwa Ibom community apart

An attempt to impose a unit chairman on Atai Obio Offot in Uyo local government area of Akwa Ibom state has torn the community apart.

Our correspondent learnt one Chief Augustine Okon allegedly tried to impose Unyime Edem Dan as a Unit Chairman of the community which led to a fracas.

A member of the village council, Chief Effanga Udoma at the weekend, said that the people of the community will resist any candidate imposed on them.

Udoma referred to a pending court case against Chief August Okon in Uyo High Court stopping him from foisting a unit chairman on Atai Obio Offot Community.

In a suit no HU/224/04 between Chief Augustine Okon and Chief Bassey Effiong, Chief Effanga Udoma and others , the defendants prayed the court to ratify suspension and vote of no confidence passed by Atai Obio Offot people against Augustine Okon, adding that with the case now pending in court, Okon cannot impose anybody as unit chairman.pending determination of the matter.

Udoma explained that trouble started when Chief Okon attempted to impose one Unyime Edem Tom as the new Unit Chairman against the popular choice of the people who is Augustine Anietie Effiong.

“He cannot impose Atai Obio Offot Unit Chairman on us against the wishes of the people.

” Unyime Edem Dan is not qualified to be the Unit Chairman of our community. He is not favoured by our bye law.

“The popular nominee is loved by all. He is Augustine Anietie Effiong. He has met all the requirements set by our bye laws for the position.

” Unyime Edem Tom is rejected by all because he cannot represent the people as he is not literate enough for the job.”

Another elder from the community, Chief Bassey Okon who spoke with our correspondent, said the former chairman has a case in court and cannot produce the new Unit Chairman because his case is not yet determined by the court.

” If he insists, it would amount to contempt of the court and he knows the consequences.

“The two candidates are from Nung Udo Idiong family. Okon should allow them to be screened by the council of eight family heads. Imposition is not allowed. After the screening, you will see that Augustine Anietie Effiong is qualified. ”

He said Chief Augustine Okon resorted to using police to intimidate the villagers and cajoled them to accept his candidate but such moves were resisted.

“He cannot use the police to intimidate us. We will stop him and the popular nominee will win at the end. Let him pursue his case in the court.”

In a viral video, Chief Augustine Okon was seen in the village hall saying “I must put the chairman in position and nobody will do anything,” he said.