Algeria maintained their 100 per cent record at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt on Monday, thanks to a 3-0 drubbing of Tanzania in their Group C ultimate clash.

In the match played at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Les Fennecs scored all three goals during the final 10 minutes of the first half.

Adam Ounas scored a brace, while the other goal was scored by Islam Slimani.

The result ensured the Algerians topped the group with the maximum nine points, whilst Tanzania’s first outing at the flagship continental showpiece event ended on a low.

They finished their campaign with no point after three matches.

Senegal grabbed the group’s other ticket for the next round after beating Kenya 3-0 in their other clash at the June 30 Stadium, also in Cairo.

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi altered his starting line-up, dropping captain Riyad Mahrez and Sofiane Feghouli to the bench, handing Slimani his first start of the competition.

Following a strong start, Les Fennecs broke the deadlock after 35 minutes to give Algeria the lead.

Four minutes later, Ounas, who plays for Italian giants Napoli, doubled the lead before completing his brace on the stroke of half-time.

The second half was entertaining but either side failed to hit the back of the net as Tanzania, guided by Nigeria legend Emmanuel Amuneke, bid farewell to the competition.

Qualifiers for last 16 so far:

Algeria

Democratic Republic of Congo

Egypt

Guinea

Ivory Coast

Madagascar

Morocco

Nigeria

Senegal

Uganda