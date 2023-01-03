Alexx Ekubo forced me to write apology post — Ex-fiancee

Fancy Acholonu, the ex-fiancee of Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, has accused him of forcing her to write an apology post on her decision to call off their wedding.

On December 29, 2022, the model, based in the United States of America, wrote the post, which she has now deleted.

On Tuesday, Acholonu wrote: “Happy New Year everyone 2023 will be my year of strength, being fearless, speaking up for myself & finally no longer under anyone’s control. I’m free, the chain is broken. May God bless us all.”

Taking to the comment section of her latest post, a fan, identified as ‘douglaspeace_ra, said: “Did Alex convince u to make that apology post? I saw something on the blogs. If he did. Sis, that is extremely manipulative. You should run for your life he only wanted to use for revenge.”

Responding, Acholonu stated: “Yes, he did. It’s true. I fell for it. My eyes are now fully open. I’m at peace & now have a full understanding.”

She also revealed she was glad they weren’t back together after a user wrote: “I’m glad you guys are back together.”

She replied: “We’re not and I’m glad about that hun.”

The entrepreneur, reacting to another social media user identified as Grace who appealed to her to cease baring her heart about her ex-fiancée, continued: “No I won’t.

“Alex has succeeded in trying to ruin me and my reputation just because I left him.

“Grace you slightly know me, I’m calm quiet, dance, play, work and mind my business.

“I endured everything a Nigerian woman typically does from her man which is lies and all the cheating etc, but to make me apologize constantly publicly. It is WRONG!

“I never revealed why I left. I never bashed him. I only said sorry for making a statement. I am someone’s child, someone’s future wife. I need to speak up for myself. Don’t tell me to stop. Silence is why many people are depressed.

“Alex needs to stop is manipulation! His ego and wanting me to say sorry all the time is a problem NOT me! Every time I’ve made it’s a statement is because of HIM! Don’t tell me to stop. Tell him.”