Akpabio wins Akwa Ibom North West senatorial election

The Independent National Electoral Commission in the early hours of Monday declared Senator Godswill Akpabio of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial election.

According to a statement by Akpabio Chief Press Secretary, Jackson Udom, “the former Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs was declared winner in the early hours of today.

The statement further stated that the collation officer, Professor Anthony Udoh, while declaring Akpabio as the winner of the contest said, he “satisfied all conditions to be declared the winner having polled 115,401 valid votes to defeat his closest rival of the Peoples Democratic party, Barr Emmanuel Enoidem who trailed behind having polled a distant 69,838 votes.”

In his reaction shortly after his declaration, Akpabio thanked the people of his district for electing him.

He said, “I stand before you all this morning to personally and publicly register my appreciation for the show of love and support which led to my victory today. I am very grateful because you did not allow your conscience to be bought over even when they brought money from Uyo. You rejected their money and voted for me.”

He added “serious attempts were made by the state government to truncate this victory just as they did in 2019, but your resolve to protect this mandate has led to this well deserved victory. I am very grateful and I won’t take this for granted.”