Akpabio tasks Senators on living conditions of Nigerians

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has urged Senators to set aside their differences and focus on legislations that will enhance the living conditions of Nigerians.

Akpabio, made the call Tuesday in Abuja, shortly after the commencement of plenary.

“I encourage us all to put the interests of our great nation first, by upholding the principles of democracy in all engagements, processes and procedures.

“And work diligently toward a more secure, prosperous and united Nigeria.

“I encourage open and constructive dialogue, cooperation and a spirit of unity on all matters of national significance.

‘’As it is through such discourse, that we can achieve the best outcomes for all Nigerian citizens,’’ Akpabio said.

He added: “As you go about your official legislative duties be reminded, that although our opinions may differ, our common purpose is to advance the well-being of our constituents and our nation.”

He said the senate plans to address pressing national issues to find common grounds that would move the nation forward expeditiously.

“Evidently, as with all democratic institutions, there are concerns at various levels of governance, while dissent and differing opinions are integral to our democratic process.

“I urge us all to focus on the greater good of our nation, anchored on the pursuit of our common good, interests of our constituents and protection of our fledgling democracy.

“In the face of rising poverty, insecurity, and public agitation for good governance, it is imperative that we set aside personal differences and work together with renewed patriotism and dedication to nationhood,’’ he said.

He said the numerous national challenges required unity, cooperation and commitment toward improving the lives of all Nigerian citizens.

“I call on all of us to commit our efforts and actions solely to the advancement of our dear country Nigeria, by demonstrating against all odds and sentiments, that we are resolute in our determination to surmounting the challenges that has limited our progress and prosperity in the past years,’’ he said.

The Senate President expressed hope that with fervent prayer, special grace and mercy of God, the senate shall deliver public service with unwavering commitment and diligence to joy and prosperity of all Nigerians.

The Senate shortly went into a close session to continue with the other businesses of the day.