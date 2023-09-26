We’re dismayed but our pursuit of justice continues – Lagos LP

The Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State said it was dismayed by Monday’s judgement of the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on the March 18 election.

The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Olubunmi Odesanya, said this Tuesday in a statement made available to newsmen.

Odesanya, however, appealed to party loyalists to remain calm as the party continued to pursue justice.

She said: “We listened to the judgement of the Lagos State election tribunal delivered yesterday, September 25, with utmost dismay.

“We urge our teeming supporters to remain calm while we pursue the next line of action.”

She said as law abiding citizens, LP Candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV) and the LP in Lagos State, had instructed the party’s legal team to review the judgement, with the view to appealing same at the appeal court.

Odesanya said the party’s firm belief was that it won the election in spite of the harassment and intimidation meted to its supporters.

“This delayed justice will be rightfully regained in the fullness of time.

“Our party will explore all legal means at righting the wrongs done to the majority of Lagos residents,” she said.

The Tribunal on Monday affirmed the election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat in the March 18 gubernatorial election.

The three-man panel led by Justice Arum Ashom, in its unanimous decision, dismissed the two petitions filed by the PDP and its candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, aka Jandor and Rhodes-Vivour of LP.