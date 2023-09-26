Bayelsa Poll: CAN backs Gov. Diri

The Bayelsa Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has endorsed the second term bid of Gov. Douye Diri for the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa.

CAN made its stand known at a one-day interactive session with the Governor at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Swali, Yenagoa, on Tuesday.

The state CAN Chairman, Very Rev. Father Joseph Opelema, said that the body was impressed with the Governor’s performance in infrastructural development, in the last three and a half years, while calling for his administration’s continuity.

Opelema said that the state needed a God-fearing leader to pilot its affairs, noting that Diri was the right choice.

He said that the governor had given the state a ray of hope through his commitment to prayers, support for the church and developmental initiatives.

The cleric said that other areas included his commitment to prompt payment of salaries, pension and gratuities, as well as construction of the three senatorial roads among others.

He, however, said that all the contenders in the election were brothers and sisters, while urging them to shun violence in the electoral process and allow the electorate to choose who to lead them.

“We stand with you, Diri, on our choice for continuity and consolidation. You are our choice.

“We are impressed by your commitment to prayers and support for the church and CAN, as well as sponsorship of pilgrimage to the Holy land.

“We thank you for the construction of the three senatorial roads, Glory Drive phase two and commencement of the Glory Drive phase three,” he said.

In his response, Diri appreciated the CAN leadership for endorsing his second term bid.

He attributed his administration’s success to God and the support from the church.

Diri said that the gesture was a motivation to do more and enjoined members to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming governorship election to enable him consolidate on his achievements.

“I appreciate the leadership of CAN and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) for your support for this government. You have been so committed.

“You did not wait for me to ask but you endorsed me without our asking. On behalf of a grateful government and party, I say a very big thank you to the church. We will not take it for granted.

“When you endorse, you are saying we should do more. So for us, it is a motivation to do more in our second tenure.

“You are the ones counting what we have done. To me, that is the essence of democracy.

“It is for people to review you. After reviewing you, they either say you have passed or failed. Today, you have reviewed us and given us a pass mark,” he said.

The governor, who condemned politics of violence, said that his campaign would be issue-based.

The Christian community presented a Bible to Diri at the event.