Akeredolu’s ex-aide speaks on how he confronted former First Lady

Doyin Odebowale, the former Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy to late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, said the former governor was weak in matters involving his wife, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

Odebowale claimed to have been a friend with the former governor for over 30 years.

He said he was responsible for writing Akeredolu’s campaign materials the first time he contested and lost the governorship election in 2012.

He made this known on Saturday during an interview with media personalty, Segun Olawoye.

He also claimed to be the last person who convinced Akeredolu to contest for governor in 2011 despite his friends’ defiance because he was an irascible person.

According to the late governor’s aide, he confronted Anyanwu-Akeredolu while minding their cultural differences when she issued a threat to deal with Olubunmi Ademosu, who was a special adviser to the late governor.

He stressed that he was not pleased with how she was captured on tape accusing her husband’s special adviser on public and inter-governmental relations of giving him concoctions to manage his poor health.

Recall that the First Lady had accused Ademosu of an ambition to become deputy governor should the governor become incapable of completing his tenure.

Odebowale further said, “You may blame this woman for indiscretion. Marriage is a scam. I hate co-habitation. I respect my wife, but she cannot tell me not to relate with people.

“On his wife’s management, Aketi was a weakling.

“She was acting like she had more stake in Aketi’s family than anybody. What point was she proving? I knew Aketi was not sleeping with anybody.”

“No office as the office of the First Lady. Aketi shouldn’t have allowed it.”

Dispelling the rumour that the announcement of Aketi’s death was delayed, the former aide said he was only aware of Akeredolu’s death when his phone was spammed with calls for confirmation, adding, “I had to ring his immediate younger brother, Prof Wole Akeredolu who lectures in LASU. I asked if he had heard of Emperor (that is what we call him in a close circle). He said he still spoke with him on Christmas Day, making him the last person who spoke with him before his death.

He maintained his four children were not even aware of his death until the news broke.

While also clarifying the rumour on having anything to hide after Akeredolu’s death, prompting his early resignation, Odebowale refuted squandering the state’s fund and intimated that his action was borne out of his love and loyalty for his late boss and that there was nothing needed of him to continue in the new dispensation of the present governor — Lucky Ayedatiwa.

“I have nothing against whosoever is in office now. I have nothing left to do in the office when the person who brought me there is no longer there. I can’t remain in that space and pretend.

“I can’t be as committed as I was with Akeredolu because I got all his support. It was not politicking. He gave me the wings to fly. He was my brother like a family,” he added.

Odebowale, along with the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Aminu Raimi, and the Special Assistant on Photography to the former governor, Olawale Abolade, resigned following the death of Akeredolu in Germany on Wednesday.