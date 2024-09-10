Ajaero’s international passport seized, police grill him in DSS custody

More facts have emerged in the saga involving the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, and the Department of State Services.

The Eagle Online recalls Ajaero was arrested by operatives of the DSS on Monday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

He was on his way to the United Kingdom to attend a conference of the Trade Union Congress.

Ajaero, who spoke with Channels Television on Monday after his release at about 11pm, said the secret police seized his international passport.

He also confirmed to the award winning television station that policemen came around to grill him while he was with the DSS.

Also Read:

He said the grilling by the DSS and police lasted about 15 hours.

He said among other issues raised by the security operatives who grilled him were his perceived roles in the #EndBadGovernance nationwide protests that took place in August and alleged terrorism financing involving a British national, Andrew Wynne.

Post Views: 2